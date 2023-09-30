Ryder Cup: U.S. shows signs of life; too little, too late?

The United States has a pulse. Not much of one, to be sure, but it's there. For the first time in the entirety of the Ryder Cup, the Americans showed up at a session ready to play. Unfortunately, the Europeans showed up too, showing enough form to blunt a full-scale American charge heading into the round of singles on Sunday. Patrick Cantlay, the center of social media controversy for most of his afternoon round on Saturday, holed a 43-foot birdie putt on the 18th to claim a necessary point and finish the session at 3-1.

The United States now trails Europe by five points, 10 1/2 to 5 1/2.

The Europeans rose up from a 10-6 deficit to win in 2012 in the Miracle at Medinah, and the American hope was that the deficit after Saturday would be no more than four points. With a five-point deficit, the United States will need 8 1/2 points out of the 12 matches to hold onto the cup.Match 1:USA: Collin Morikawa/Sam Burns def. EUR: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg, 4&3

The best performance of any American duo up to this point, although that’s a low bar to clear, and naturally it wasn’t without its drama. Burns and Morikawa, unspectacular on Friday, were flawless right up to the moment that they failed to close out the Europeans on the 13th and 14th holes. Still, the enduring image of this match will be Burns, putting his hand to his ear and daring the European crowd to boo him even louder. headtopics.com

