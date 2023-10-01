Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for Europe

Europe’s Justin Rose celebrates on the 15th green during his singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Europe's Viktor Hovland celebrates on the 15th green after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during their singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Max Homa celebrates as he wins his singles match 1 up on the 18th green at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

Rory McIlroy has heated outburst after Ryder Cup caddie dramaThings are getting heated in Rome at the 44th Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup: Europe maintains 5-point lead after Day 2Europe has control of the Ryder Cup by building a five-point lead after another big day at Marco Simone. Patrick Cantlay at least gave the Americans hope Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka suffer worst loss in Ryder Cup history as Europe keeps rollingScottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were hammered by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg 9&7 in Saturday foursomes, the worst loss in Ryder Cup history.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.