Ryder Cup capsules of the 8 matches Saturday at Marco Simone

A capsule look at the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs matches Saturday in the Ryder Cup, which ended with a split. Europe still leads by five points. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, 9 and 7. One side featured the FedEx Cup champion and a Ryder Cup rookie who was at Texas Tech just four months ago. The other side had the No.

1 player in golf and a five-time major champion. It was a mismatch. Hovland and Aberg raced out to a 4 up lead. The Americans twice made double bogey. The Europeans were 7 up at the turn and dormie after 10 holes — 8 up with eight to play. The result was the largest margin of victory in an 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, 4 and 2. Not only was this the first American win of the week, it was the first time Europe did not lead at any point. Homa and Harman showed themselves to be the most reliable American team at Marco Simone. The match was all square at the turn as Europe answered every time the Americans took the lead. But then Homa and Harman started birdie-birdie-eagle to start the back nine. Homa hit an iron that came inches away for an albatross on No. 12. Homa ended the match by chipping in for eagle on the 16th, removing his cap before the ball was in the hole.

Read more:

AP »

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

Ryder Cup match capsules from the opening day at Marco SimoneCapsules of the eight Ryder Cup matches from Friday at Marco Simone.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe continues to throttle United States in Saturday morning foursomesThere was a chance — not much of one, true, but a chance nonetheless — that the United States could rally back from Friday's devastation at the Ryder Cup. Perhaps, with a bit of momentum on Saturday morning, the U.S. could cut into Europe's five-point lead, setting the stage for a Resurrection in Rome on Sunday.

Ryder Cup fans heckle, mock Patrick Cantlay over hat drama: ‘Where’s your cap?’The Ryder Cup crowd wasn’t happy with Patrick Cantlay on Saturday.

McIlroy loses match then loses temper at Ryder Cup after clash involving Cantlay's caddieRory McIlroy lost his match at the Ryder Cup then he lost his cool. McIlroy accused Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, of waving his hat in his line of vision ahead of the European star’s crucial putt on the 18th green in the final fourballs match.