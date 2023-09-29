Ryder Cup brings mad dash to first tee. And a little heckling

There's nothing like the opening tee shot at the Ryder Cup, and Marco Simone was no exception. Thousands of golf fans were herded in darkness just after 6 a.m. and they made a made rush to the grandstands that hold about 5,000 people. “Smack his lights out, Jon” was another — an attempted call-to-arms to Jon Rahm, one of Scheffler’s opponents in the opening match.

Scheffler drove right and into the rough, and wound up losing his match with Sam Burns 5 and 3 to Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. It would be a stretch to say the fans got to him, though.

Still, European captain Luke Donald said the backing of the largely pro-Europe galleries had an effect. “To have that energy, that passion from the crowd is big,” Donald said. “It can lift you.”U.S. captain Zach Johnson alluded to health issues affecting his squad pairings for the opening day.

“There’s been some unforeseen things that we’ve had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health,” Johnson said. “It’s not an excuse, because we have depth, but I’ll just say, I’m grateful we have a team doctor.” headtopics.com

Johnson did not elaborate on who specifically he was referring to. He said energy levels were “probably a little low but the ability and desire to go out and play is still there.”

