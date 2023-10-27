Ryan Reynolds Takes Selfie with Brother After Running Into Him 'Out of Nowhere' in New York City

"He was even wearing his Ryan Reynolds costume," Ryan Reynolds wrote on Instagram about his accidental meet-up with older brother Terryposts explaining how they randomly ran into each other on the street in New York City.

"I’m not sure what the odds are of running into your own brother while doing separate things in NY for the day. 8.5 million people and we practically collided," Terry wrote in an Instagram post that showed the brothers' selfie.

Ryan, the youngest of four brothers in his family, shared a similar amount of surprise when he wrote about his meetup with Terry on his

