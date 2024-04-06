Ryan McMahon's Grand Slam Secures Victory for Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon hits a grand slam off Jason Adam in the ninth inning, leading the Colorado Rockies to a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays . McMahon's home run secured the win for the Rockies in a thrilling game.

