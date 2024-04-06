Ryan McMahon Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Win Rockies Home Opener

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a walk-off grand slam in the 9th inning to win the Rockies home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays . This marked McMahon's first home run of the year and the third walk-off grand slam in franchise history.

