Ryan Day Says Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke and TreVeyon Henderson Will Be Available Against Wisconsin

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson all made the trip to Wisconsin and are expected to play on Saturday night after missing last week’s game against Penn State, Ryan Day said Friday following Ohio State’s arrival at its hotel in Madison.

“Feel good about the guys that are on the trip and who’s gonna play on Saturday, so I feel like we’re getting a bunch of guys back,” Day told reporters in attendance.Henderson had missed Ohio State’s last three games with an undisclosed injury. Egbuka had missed the Buckeyes’ previous two games with an ankle injury he suffered against Maryland. Burke was sidelined against the Nittany Lions after he was helped back to the locker room with an injury he sustained in the Purdue game.

With Burke, Egbuka and Henderson all “ready to go,” Ohio State is not expected to be without any starters in Saturday night’s game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium and will be televised on NBC. headtopics.com

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Preview: Buckeyes Make First Trip to Madison Since 2016 to Face Luke Fickell’s Badgers One player who did not make the trip for the Buckeyes is backup quarterback Devin Brown, who Day said earlier this week would be sidelined forafter suffering an ankle injury in the Penn State game. With Brown out, Day told reporters on Friday that Tristan Gebbia is in line to be Ohio State’s No. 2 quarterback behind Kyle McCord against Wisconsin, while Lincoln Kienholz will also be ready to play if needed.

Read more:

11W »

Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Are Divorcing (How Ryan's Staying Sober Amid The Stress)Ex-Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards confronts divorce, confesses overdose, strives for sobriety, and navigates co-parenting with the support of his family. Read more ⮕

Ryan Day optimistic that Ohio State will ‘get some guys back’ to play WisconsinRyan Day provides his final updates as Ohio State prepares to face Wisconsin. Read more ⮕

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Buckeyes 'Need to Be Consistent' to 'Build a Championship-Level Team,' Says 'Big, Physical, Strong' Wisconsin Team Will Challenge Ohio StateRyan Day says the Buckeyes 'need to be consistent' to 'build a championship-level team' and explains that a 'big, physical, strong' Wisconsin team will challenge Ohio State. Read more ⮕

Ryan Day says Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson 'full go'Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson is set to return Saturday at Wisconsin after missing the team's last three games with an undisclosed injury. Read more ⮕

Ryan Day: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson 'full go' vs. WisconsinOhio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will return from his three-game absence for the Buckeyes' Week 9 bout against Wisconsin. Read more ⮕

What is Ryan Day Doing This Year to Combat Sign-Stealing?Surely Ryan Day has something up his sleeve this season given the past 2 seasons and the information that is now public. I’ve seen some on here suggest that maybe OSU did not know Michigan had been spying on them for awhile and that they thought they were only stealing signals in-game. Read more ⮕