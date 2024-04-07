Rwandans Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Genocide

Rwanda ns are commemorating 30 years since the genocide in which an estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists , shattering this small east African country that continues to grapple with the horrific legacy of the massacres.

