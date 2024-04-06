Rwanda's Reconciliation Villages: Convicted Perpetrators and Genocide Survivors Living Side by Side

Thirty years after the genocide, Rwanda has established fourteen " reconciliation villages " where convicted perpetrators of genocide live alongside survivors. These villages aim to promote healing and reconciliation by encouraging dialogue and understanding between the two groups.

