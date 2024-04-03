Ruxolitinib Cream Shows Promise in Reducing Abscess and Inflammatory Nodule Count in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who applied ruxolitinib cream experienced a greater reduction in the abscess and inflammatory nodule count compared to those who used a vehicle cream, according to a phase 2 trial. HS is a chronic inflammatory skin disease associated with painful inflammatory modules and abscesses. The lack of approved therapies for milder HS makes standard treatments inadequate.

Ruxolitinib, a selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, has shown efficacy in other inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases

