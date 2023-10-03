Ruth Bader Ginsburg is face of new USPS Forever stamp in celebration of ‘values she fought for’

The stamp, which displays an oil painting of Ginsburg by Michael J. Deas, was unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington by USPS Board of Governors Chairman Roman Martinez IV.“Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice,” Martinez said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for,” Martinez continued. The stamp is available in panes of 20 at select post office locations nationwide, in addition to online. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, regardless of the stamp’s cost at time of purchase.

Ginsburg is the oldest member to have served as a justice of the high court. She died on Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87.The late justice is known today for writing landmark opinions that paved the way for women's equal pay and fairer treatment nationwide. headtopics.com

Following her death, then-President Donald Trump named Justice Amy Coney Barrett her successor, giving the Supreme Court a 6-3 Republican-appointed majority.

