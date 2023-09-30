Rutgers wallops Wagner, heads into brunt of Big Ten schedule

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers got one step closer to becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 after a commanding non-conference 52-3 win over FCS-member Wagner on Saturday.

Rutgers, who travels to Wisconsin to face the Badgers next week, needs only two victories to be considered for the postseason. The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start since that season when they won five of their first six games. The Scarlet Knights went to the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2021, but were a replacement for Texas A&M, who were unable to play due to COVID-19.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers got one step closer to becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 after a commanding non-conference 52-3 win over FCS-member Wagner on Saturday.

Heading into the bulk of its Big Ten Conference schedule, Rutgers

, who travels to Wisconsin to face the Badgers next week, needs only two victories to be considered for the postseason.are off to their best start

since that season when they won five of their first six games.

The Scarlet Knights went to the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2021, but were a replacement for Texas A&M, who were unable to play due to COVID-19.

Rutgers was 5-7 during the regular season, failing to get the necessary six wins for post-season consideration.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt continued his steady progress in his first full season as a starter for Rutgers, running for two touchdowns and passing for a third in the dominating win.

Kyle Monangai attempts to run past Travis Laster during Rutgers’ 52-3 win over Wagner.Kyle Monangai

added 87 rushing yards and a touchdown. He entered the game second in the Big Ten Conference with 384 yards.

“It’s a long season, and I just got done telling them the rest of the way, it’s Big Ten all the way and what I believe to be the best conference in the country,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “It’s going to be quite a run and just as I’ve told you guys before, we’re 1-0 in the Wagner season. We’ll take a breath, celebrate it, and then we’re on to the Wisconsin season.

Wagner quarterback Steven Krajewski is sacked by Aaron Lewis.“So it’s the only way you can do it in my opinion.”

Rutgers scored on all of its eight full possessions of the game.

The only time it failed to score was when its drive ended due to half time. The Scarlet Knights have outscored Wagner (2-3) 118-10 in two straight games.

Jaylen Bonelli makes a catch as he gets tackled by Max Melton during Rutgers’ win.They knocked them off 66-7 last season in Piscataway.

“Rutgers is a well-coached team that plays extremely hard,” said Wagner coach Tom Masella. “Our players enjoy the challenge of playing an FBS opponent and we will take the lessons from this game into conference play. ”Share this article: