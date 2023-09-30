Rutgers-Wagner availability report: Backup QB questionable, young depth pieces out

Several new names popped up on this week's availability report. One of the notable additions to this week’s availability report was second-string quarterback Evan Simon. The junior is listed as questionable along with safety Elijuwan Mack, who also missed last week’s game against Michigan.

One of the notable additions to this week’s availability report was second-string quarterback Evan Simon. The junior is listed as questionable along with safety Elijuwan Mack, who also missed last week’s game against Michigan.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Rutgers football hits Wagner week as basketball begins practices ahead of 2023-24 season (PODCAST)The Rutgers Rant crew previews the football program's meeting with FCS foe Wagner at SHI Stadium on Saturday — both the game and the pregame festivities at the boardwalk — and put a twist on our weekly alumni game. We also discuss the start of men's basketball's official practices and look ahead to a big field hockey game.

Rutgers vs. Wagner picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights get a breather before Big Ten restartThe NJ Advance Media crew shares their predictions and picks for Rutgers football's home game against FCS foe Wagner on Saturday.

All-American OT Jaelyne Matthews headlines list of recruits headed to Rutgers for Wagner gameFind out which recruits will be in attendance at SHI Stadium when Rutgers hosts Wagner on Saturday.

Rutgers-Wagner preview: Keys to victory, x-factor, more as Scarlet Knights eye return to win columnRutgers (3-1) hosts FCS foe Wagner (2-2) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday.

Everything Rutgers fans need to know ahead of game vs. WagnerRutgers (3-1) hosts Wagner (2-2) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday.

What channel is the Rutgers game on today? | FREE LIVE STREAM, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. WagnerWagner faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/2023) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.