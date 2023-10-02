Rutgers to face a Top 25 foe in latest bowl projections, but was the dig necessary, ESPN?

While the win over the FCS opponent did very little to move the needle forward, it put Rutgers at 4-1 with seven games to go. The Scarlet Knights need to win just two of their final seven Big Ten games to qualify for a bowl game via the traditional route — a .500 or better record — for the first time since 2014.

against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Indiana, multiple media outlets are taking notice of their chances to reach the postseason. As a matter of fact, the Scarlet Knights have appeared in several projections since throttling Northwestern in their opener.

Not much changed in the projections this week, but ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura took a shot at coach Greg Schiano’s team. In his “favorite matchup” section, Bonagura unloaded on the narrative that Rutgers, undeservingly, is the biggest winner of conference realignment

. Here’s what he wrote, predicting Rutgers to take on No. 15 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23. The Beavers, presumably, will be playing their final game as a Power 5 team this postseason, and what better way to highlight how ridiculous that is than with a game against Rutgers, the poster child for how conference realignment isn’t exactly based on merit? headtopics.

So with that, here’s a complete rundown on the latest projections that came out Monday:did not change his projection

from the last two weeks. Schlabach has Rutgers taking on North Carolina State in the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium), a familiar destination for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has gone 1-1 playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, with a 27-13 win over Iowa State in 2011 and 29-16 loss to Notre Dame in 2013.also has Rutgers headed to the Pinstripe Bowl. He also has Rutgers taking on North Carolina State. Previously, McMurphy has had Rutgers playing in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.also stuck with his projection from last week, although he switched the opponent. Crawford has Rutgers playing against TCU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 26.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust.