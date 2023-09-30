Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why QB Gavin Wimsatt played most of game vs. Wagner

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt played a majority of the Scarlet Knights' snaps in a win over Wagner. Coach Greg Schiano explains why. “Certainly there’s a risk (keeping him in the game), there’s always a risk but he’s got to play,” the Rutgers coach said. “He’s a young quarterback. He’s got to play.

You didn’t see him carrying the ball a lot, we weren’t going to put him in that spot. He did it himself a couple of times on some of those plays, which were pretty crafty of him, but no, he’s got to play. But it was good. I was encouraged again.”

Join the Rutgers Rant for a LIVE recording ... and your first beer is on us! Wimsatt finished with a solid line: 146 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-19 passing (63%) through the air and 15 yards and a career-high two rushing touchdowns on seven carries on the ground.

He connected with JaQuae Jackson on another big gain, a 41-yard bomb that featured a gorgeous diving catch from the wide receiver. Wimsatt admits it “would’ve been better if I could have put it on the money,” which would have likely led to a touchdown, but it remained another connection in a fruitful connection blooming for the Scarlet Knights. Jackson now has 161 yards on eight catches this season, with two receptions of 41 and 61 yards making up 63.

