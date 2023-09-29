Rutgers football hits Wagner week as basketball begins practices ahead of 2023-24 season (PODCAST)

The Rutgers Rant crew previews the football program's meeting with FCS foe Wagner at SHI Stadium on Saturday — both the game and the pregame festivities at the boardwalk — and put a twist on our weekly alumni game. We also discuss the start of men's basketball's official practices and look ahead to a big field hockey game. For those interested in sending questions for us to answer during our next episode, in which we review the results of the Wagner game, sign up for our Rutgers Insider text service.
Along with getting to send questions for the show, you get regular updates on the Scarlet Knights sent straight to your phone as they happen, with any breaking news heading that way first.
New subscribers can sign up for a free two-week trial by heading toor by texting RUTGERS to 908-258-6536, then clicking the link that gets texted back. And for those who want a sneak peak of next week’s preview podcast, the Rutgers Rant is hosting a LIVE recording of that episode next Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick.
Join hosts Steve Politi, Brian Fonseca and Pat Lanni at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick as they tape their episode before Rutgers travels to Wisconsin for a crucial Big Ten matchup. They’ll make their picks for the game and take your questions about the team, and hang out before and after the show for a casual meet and greet. headtopics.com
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 LevelA slight breather in the Treasury yields rally allowed Wall Street to turn in a positive session overnight, while VIX retraced for the second straight day.
or wherever else podcasts are available.
For those interested in sending questions for us to answer during our next episode, in which we review the results of the Wagner game, sign up for our Rutgers Insider text service. Along with getting to send questions for the show, you get regular updates on the Scarlet Knights sent straight to your phone as they happen, with any breaking news heading that way first.
New subscribers can sign up for a free two-week trial by heading toor by texting RUTGERS to 908-258-6536, then clicking the link that gets texted back.
And for those who want a sneak peak of next week’s preview podcast, the Rutgers Rant is hosting a LIVE recording of that episode next Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick.
Join hosts Steve Politi, Brian Fonseca and Pat Lanni at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick as they tape their episode before Rutgers travels to Wisconsin for a crucial Big Ten matchup. They’ll make their picks for the game and take your questions about the team, and hang out before and after the show for a casual meet and greet.
Plus, everyone who registers and attends will get a free beer, on us!When:Where:Parking:Tickets: