Rutgers football has opportunity to earn signature win against Wisconsin

"As a staff and as a whole organization and as a team, we have a lot of work to do between now and Saturday," Schiano said. "They are good. Really good.

coach agrees that his team’s next game is a big one. But when asked if the trip to Madison to face off against Wisconsin this Saturday is a chance to earn a signature win, he stopped short of putting a label on it.

“I’d be very, very careful in looking at that and saying, ‘this is an iconic brand’ or ‘this is a big win’ or whatever you want to call it,” Schiano said Monday. “We have one goal: That’s to be 1-0 at the end of this Wisconsin season.”

While the Scarlet Knights’ coach is understandably cautious, there are many reasons to believe a victory at Camp Randall would be one of the biggest in program history and the first major win for the program in quite some time:

- Wisconsin is one of the iconic brands in the Big Ten and a model of consistency.

In the 31 seasons after Barry Alvarez took over the program in 1990, Wisconsin won 66.8% of its games (278-134-4), went 18-10 in bowl games — including a 3-4 record in Rose Bowls — and earned six Big Ten titles and five division titles in the first 12 seasons of the division era. And the program’s history of success in the Big Ten goes back more than a century: the Badgers won the first two Big Ten titles (1896 and 1897) and are tied with Illinois for the third-most outright titles (8) in league history, behind only Michigan and Ohio State.

Wisconsin is in its first year under Luke Fickell, and the jury is still out on whether he can replicate the success his predecessors had over three decades. But considering the Badgers are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten West yet again this season, their only loss coming to now-No. 13 Washington State, the former Cincinnati head coach seems to be on the right track.

"As a staff and as a whole organization and as a team, we have a lot of work to do between now and Saturday," Schiano said. "They are good. Really good."

Wisconsin remains one of five Big Ten teams Rutgers has never beaten (0-4), along with Iowa (0-3), Minnesota (0-3), Nebraska (0-6) and Ohio State (0-9). The Badgers outscored Rutgers 168-30 in those four meetings, including a combined 79-27 score in their two meetings in Camp Randall.

Rutgers is 8-32 in Big Ten road games across its first five seasons in the league, including an ongoing six-game skid. Five of those wins came in the first two seasons of Schiano’s second stint, three during the 2020 season that featured no fans in the stands. The Scarlet Knights won back-to-back conference road games against Illinois and Indiana in 2021, but have lost six straight to formidable foes (Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Maryland, Michigan) since.

A win in Madison would not only end those streaks; it would mark the biggest upset Rutgers has had as a Big Ten member. That metric is not quantifiable, but it is safe to say that the current leaders in the clubhouse — the Scarlet Knights’ first win as a member of the conference, a home victory over a down Michigan team that finished with a 5-7 record in what was Brady Hoke’s final season, and a road win in front of no fans over a Michigan State team that finished 2-5 during Schiano’s first game back at the helm — would be distant seconds.back in July, Schiano acknowledged that the Rutgers fanbase “longs” for “games of significance,” for nights like Nov. 9, 2006, when the program peaked with its fabled win over Louisville. He said the Scarlet Knights “need to build new memories like that for our fanbase” and that they need to “get back to the days when our fans could plan their holiday trips around our bowls.”

A win in Wisconsin would knock out two birds with one stone.

secure their first non-losing season and traditional bowl bid since the 2014 campaignOne result does not guarantee another, but it certainly seems like the meeting in Madison is the key contest in the crucial three-game stretch Rutgers is facing. Win the first, and there is a good chance the Scarlet Knights own a 7-1 record when national title contender Ohio State rolls into Piscataway on the first Saturday of November.“They are very good,” Schiano said, “so we are going to do everything we can to go out there and, like I said, be 1-0 when we leave that stadium.”

