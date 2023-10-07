Rutgers falls to Wisconsin thanks to Ricardo Hallman's pick-six

Rutgers no match for Michigan in Jim Harbaugh’s return to sidelineMADISON, Wis. — Ricardo Hallman never got down on himself when his playing time diminished last year after a poor midseason performance.

Hallman jumped the route, caught the pass, raced down the field and outran Wimsatt to the opposite end zone to give Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) a 17-0 halftime advantage. “It was awesome, just to see that green field and ultimately go get it,” Hallman said. “I knew I didn’t want to get caught. I knew the guys would clown me all day in the locker room if I got caught by the quarterback.”Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, left, chases in the Scarlet Knight’s 24-13 loss.

That represents quite a turnaround for Hallman, who started seven games last season but essentially fell out of the regular playing rotation after allowing the game-winning touchdown in an overtime loss at Michigan State.“I love this place,” Hallman said. “I knew I wouldn’t be out on the bench for long. I knew I would be able to have a role on the team and contribute again. headtopics.com

After Allen lost a fumble that Rutgers recovered at its own 4, he bounced back with an 18-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.“I can’t do that, especially in that situation, in the red zone,” said Wimsatt, who went 16 of 35 for 181 yards with one touchdown as well as the pick-6. “Credit to the corner, but I just can’t do that.

Evan Simon took over for an injured Wimsatt late in the third and threw a 10-yard score to Aaron Young late in the third quarter to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 17-6, though Jai Patel’s extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ricardo Hallman's pick-6 sparks Wisconsin to 24-13 victory over RutgersRicardo Hallman scored on a 95-yard interception return, Braelon Allen rushed for 101 yards and Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 to remain the lone Big Ten West Division team without a conference loss

Gavin Wimsatt’s killer mistake dooms Rutgers in loss to WisconsinRutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had a rough day in Madison as the Scarlet Knights fell to Wisconsin.

Rutgers defense deserves better after another strong performance vs. WisconsinRutgers University Football coverage from The Star-Ledger and NJ.com. Get live game updates, scores, player stories and talk about the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights earn signature win in Madison?Rutgers University Football coverage from The Star-Ledger and NJ.com. Get live game updates, scores, player stories and talk about the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers-Wisconsin preview: Keys to victory, x-factor, more as Scarlet Knights seek road upsetRutgers (4-1) faces Wisconsin (3-1) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday.

Everything Rutgers fans need to know ahead of Wisconsin showdownComplete coverage for the Big Ten game in Madison.