Rutgers basketball transfer could avoid gambling suspension thanks to new NCAA committee proposal

Rutgers basketball player Jeremiah Williams signs a poster for a fan during an autograph signing session at the Rutgers boardwalk on Saturday, Sept. 15th.

On a second offense, potentially involve withholding penalties, depending on the dollar value of the bet(s) in question. The council reaffirmed that “wagering behaviors that potentially compromise the integrity of contests, including wagering on a student-athlete’s own team,” will continue to garner significant penalties. But that does not apply to Williams, who did not bet on events involving Iowa State, according to the criminal complaint.

If the new guidelines are passed, Williams would avoid a suspension for his gambling activities as a first-time offender. headtopics.com

To date, the NCAA has partnered with EPIC Risk Management to reach more than 20,000 student-athletes, coaches and administrators through education efforts — the largest program of its kind globally. In addition to educational efforts for game officials, the NCAA is aligning an enhanced background check program with higher-risk sports as identified by a periodic sports wagering risk assessment.

