Rutgers basketball commit Ace Bailey, multiple targets (including Dylan Harper) get prestigious invite

A USA Basketball mini-camp next month will gather a number of Rutgers basketball's top targets and current commit Ace Bailey together. They will all be together in Colorado Springs next month playing against each other. Rutgers will hope they end up playing with each other in Piscataway over the next two years, too.

“USA Basketball is excited about the elite group of players attending the junior national team minicamp,” said Sean Ford, committee chair and USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team director. “It’s a pleasure to welcome back several gold medalists and athletes from junior national teams programming over the last three summers, as well as introduce a group of young, talented players into the program”.

Read more:

njdotcom »

No. 3 Rutgers Prep girls soccer takes down No. 1 Freehold Township (PHOTOS)The Agronauts upset a team that is ranked No. 3 in the country.

What’s it like to be a Rutgers fan at the Big House? You get to be annoying ... for a halfAn early lead evaporated along with some feverish optimism for Rutgers fans

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt ‘getting better,’ Michigan ‘bullies bully’ in smash-mouth game, more notesSome final notes from Rutgers' loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Why Rutgers made crucial 4th down decision, playcall in loss to MichiganRutgers went for it on fourth down at a crucial point of its meeting with Michigan. It ultimately became the last nail in its coffin. Here's why the Scarlet Knights went for it, chose the playcall they did.

Michigan overcomes slow start to defeat Rutgers in Jim Harbaugh's return from 3-game suspensionThe Michigan Wolverines had little trouble winning their first three games of the season without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Harbaugh returned Saturday.

Rutgers no match for Michigan in Jim Harbaugh’s return to sidelineJim Harbaugh’s return to the sideline coincided with No. 2 Michigan playing his favorite way, establishing the run and slowing down opponents on the ground.

after transferring home from North Carolina this offseason.

They will all be together in Colorado Springs next month playing against each other. Rutgers will hope they end up playing with each other in Piscataway over the next two years, too.

“USA Basketball is excited about the elite group of players attending the junior national team minicamp,” said Sean Ford, committee chair and USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team director. “It’s a pleasure to welcome back several gold medalists and athletes from junior national teams programming over the last three summers, as well as introduce a group of young, talented players into the program”.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.bfonseca@njadvancemedia.comIf you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.