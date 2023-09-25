Rutgers basketball commit Ace Bailey, multiple targets (including Dylan Harper) get prestigious invite

A USA Basketball mini-camp next month will gather a number of Rutgers basketball's top targets and current commit Ace Bailey together. They will all be together in Colorado Springs next month playing against each other. Rutgers will hope they end up playing with each other in Piscataway over the next two years, too.
“USA Basketball is excited about the elite group of players attending the junior national team minicamp,” said Sean Ford, committee chair and USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team director. “It’s a pleasure to welcome back several gold medalists and athletes from junior national teams programming over the last three summers, as well as introduce a group of young, talented players into the program”.
after transferring home from North Carolina this offseason.
They will all be together in Colorado Springs next month playing against each other. Rutgers will hope they end up playing with each other in Piscataway over the next two years, too.
“USA Basketball is excited about the elite group of players attending the junior national team minicamp,” said Sean Ford, committee chair and USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team director. “It’s a pleasure to welcome back several gold medalists and athletes from junior national teams programming over the last three summers, as well as introduce a group of young, talented players into the program”.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.bfonseca@njadvancemedia.comIf you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.