Rutgers basketball: As official practices start, Steve Pikiell discusses his latest team

Rutgers basketball began official practices this week. Here is what coach Steve Pikiell has thought thus far. who have all taken strides this offseason, from a backup big who lost 18 pounds to a redshirt forward who gained 20, from a rising star guard looking to take the next step to a first-year transfer that feels like he’s been around forever.

He sees a handful of veterans stalwarts emerging as leaders, a pair of freshman carving out their roles, two key players returning to health, another working his way back into game shape, and a dozen of their teammates using their athleticism to push the pace.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Big Ten Roundup (Sept. 27): Rutgers’ Mawot Mag Injury Update, Northwestern QB Signing with JetsMawot Mag, a men’s basketball player for coach Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knighs, has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities, while in football news, former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian is signing with the New York Jets.

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt’s improvement is clear: Here are the numbers that show itRutgers coach Greg Schiano said recently that quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is 'getting better' and growing up 'right in front of our eyes.' The numbers back him up.

Back from injury, Rutgers’ Aaron Young ready to contribute ‘any way possible’The veteran has become a bit of mystery in a crowded backfield.

Tip time, TV designation for Rutgers-Seton Hall announcedThe tip time and TV designation for the Garden State Hardwood Classic matchup between Rutgers and Seton Hall was announced on Wednesday.

Rutgers, South Carolina women's hoops teams to play exhibition to honor late Nikki McCray-PensonSouth Carolina will host Rutgers in an exhibition game on Oct. 22 dedicated to the late Nikki McCray-Penson, who had been an assistant on both staffs.

Legendary college basketball analyst weighs in on Rutgers, Seton HallCollege basketball legend Bill Raftery attended practices at Rutgers and Seton Hall on Monday and Tuesday and weighed in with his thoughts.

coach saw a mix of familiar faces and new members of the family.Scarlet Knights

who have all taken strides this offseason, from a backup big who lost 18 pounds to a redshirt forward who gained 20, from a rising star guard looking to take the next step to a first-year transfer that feels like he’s been around forever. He sees a handful of veterans stalwarts emerging as leaders, a pair of freshman carving out their roles, two key players returning to health, another working his way back into game shape, and a dozen of their teammates using their athleticism to push the pace.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.