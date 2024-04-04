Rusty-patched Bumblebee's Struggle for Survival Found in Its Genes

A new study has found that the struggle for survival of the rusty-patched bumblebee can be traced in its genes. Researchers discovered that the bumblebee's genetic diversity has decreased significantly, which is likely contributing to its decline in population.

The rusty-patched bumblebee is an important pollinator, and its decline could have negative effects on ecosystems. The study highlights the importance of conservation efforts to protect this endangered species.

Rusty-Patched Bumblebee Struggle For Survival Genes Genetic Diversity Decline Population Pollinator Ecosystems Conservation Endangered Species

