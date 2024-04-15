Rust Set Shooting Trial Reaches Major Verdict

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Rust set shooting trial reaches a major verdict almost two years after the tragedy. On October 21, 2021, tragedy struck on the set of the film in New Mexico when a prop gun, which was loaded by armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and handed to actor Alec Baldwin, accidentally discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Now, almost two years after the tragedy, the Rust set shooting trial has reached a major verdict. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The sentence was handed down by Santa Fe judge Mary Sommer after a jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty, making her the first Rust crewmember to be convicted for her role in the accidental shooting death of Hutchins.

Related 10 Worst Disasters To Happen On Major Movie Sets Hollywood has seen some tragic disasters while making some of its most iconic movies. Sadly, these have frequently claimed their performers’ lives. Will Alec Baldwin Be Convicted For The Rust Shooting? Close Gutierrez-Reed's sentencing comes almost two years after the tragedy occurred in October 2021, putting an end to years of investigation and court proceedings.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution contended that Gutierrez-Reed, who consistently claimed that she loaded Baldwin's gun with fake rounds, was negligent in her handling of both firearms and ammunition during production. She was also accused of introducing live ammunition onto the set and not adhering to safety procedures. On the other hand, the defense argued that Gutierrez-Reed became a scapegoat for broader safety concerns on set that were out of her control.

Meanwhile, Balwin has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is set to stand trial, with proceedings scheduled to start in July. The prosecution claims the actor put others at risk by skipping initial firearms training and was reportedly "distracted" during a later training session.

