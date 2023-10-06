'Rust' movie producers ordered to turn over documents

A New Mexico judge on Friday ordered 'Rust' movie producers to turn over records demanded by a special prosecutor who is seeking accountability in the fatal accidental shooting of the film's cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.

After an appeal by the producers, the safety violations fine was reduced to $100,000. New Mexico regulators also agreed to downgrade its citation of the violations from “willful-serious” to “serious.

Human footprints in New Mexico really may be surprisingly ancient, new dating showssn-theme-milestones__description___SJHIa

New tests confirm antiquity of ancient human footprints in New MexicoHumans trod the landscape of North America thousands of years earlier than previously thought, according to new research that confirms the antiquity of fossilized footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico using two further dating approaches.

Tems' Faith Is Front and Center on 'Me & U' in Self-Directed VideoNew song marks her first solo single since 2021

Jason Derulo Accused of Sexual Harassment by Aspiring Singer in LawsuitEmaza Gibson claims in her lawsuit Derulo signed her to his new record label in 2021.

New Mexico signs final order to renew permit at US nuclear waste repositoryNew Mexico environmental regulators have finalized a 10-year permit extension at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository. They say it will increase oversight and safeguards while prioritizing the cleanup of Cold War-era waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The state Environment Department on Thursday said the permit goes into effect on Nov. 3. The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southeastern New Mexico plays a key role in the nation’s multibillion-dollar effort to clean up radioactive waste left behind by decades of nuclear research and bomb-making. It has been licensed previously to take waste generated by the nation’s nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium.

