Russian veto signals end of Turkey-based UN aid operation in Syria

Russia then failed in its own bid for a six-month extension of the operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter since 2014. The Security Council approval for the aid deliveries expired on Monday.

After casting the veto and before the council vote on Russia's six-month proposal, Nebenzia said: "If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross-border mechanism.U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States would continue to work with all council members to renew the aid operation and urged Russia to reconsider its position.

The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 into opposition-held areas of Syria from Iraq, Jordan and two points in Turkey. But Russia and China have whittled that down to just one Turkish border point.Russia and Syria have argued that the aid operation violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. headtopics.com

The Syrian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would now include the Bab al Hawa crossing in its agreement with the United Nations and whether it would extend those approvals beyond Aug. 13.Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh told Reuters that Damascus would assess the situation and announce its position.

