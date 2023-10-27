Russian Troop Talks Futility of Taking Ukraine Cities: 'Must Be Kidding'

Ukrainian military intelligence this week published audio of what it said was an intercepted phone call in which a Russian soldier talked about what he described as the seemingly impossible task of capturing Ukrainian settlements.In the audio posted Monday by Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) on its Telegram channel, a man identified as a member of the Russian military fighting in Ukraine speaks on the phone with his mother about Russian battlefield defeats.

One position that has thus far proved especially difficult for Moscow to conquer, according to the soldier, is the village Ivanivka in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson Oblast.'There's such a slaughter going on there!' he reportedly said. 'More than a thousand were killed there. The first and second battalion was thrown forward—there's a hell of a lot of 200s even more 300s .'Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

