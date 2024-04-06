Russian SU-27 Downed Over Crimea May Have Been Victim of Friendly Fire

A Russia n SU-27 that was downed over Crimea on March 28 may have been the victim of friendly fire due to 'the lack of situation awareness and coordination' between Moscow's forces according to the latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, the aircraft was mistakenly shot down by Russia's own air defenses, but the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Crimea's biggest city, insisted the incident was caused by a mechanical fault with the pilot surviving. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 after previously seizing and annexing Crimea, which is recognized by Western powers as Ukrainian territory, in 2014. Since February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly struck back at targets in Crimea with missile and drones with Sevastopol, home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, one of the most prominent targets. The latest U.K
