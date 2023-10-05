Russian strike on village kills at least 51 civilians, Ukraine says

HROZA, Ukraine — A Russian rocket blast turned a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine into rubble Thursday, killing at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials in Kyiv.

Zelensky, attending a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from Ukraine’s allies, denounced the strike as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world,” he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel. “Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists. headtopics.com

“This is what is now needed the most,“ Scholz said after meeting Zelensky, according to the German news agency dpa. The U.K. Foreign Office cited intelligence suggesting that Russia may lay sea mines in the approach to Ukrainian ports to target civilian shipping and blame it on Ukraine.

Asked if he was worried that support for Ukraine could falter in the U.S. Congress, the Ukrainian president stressed that his visit to Washington last month made him confident of strong backing by both the Biden administration and Congress. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Dozens killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv grocery storeMike Brest is a defense reporter at the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the defense beat, he spent two years covering breaking news for the Examiner, and he worked at the Daily Caller in a similar capacity before that. Mike graduated from American University and is originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Russia kills dozens in deadliest strike on Ukraine in monthsThe Continuing Resolution passed last weekend to keep the government open excluded any money for Ukraine.

Russia kills dozens in deadliest strike on Ukraine in monthsThe Continuing Resolution passed last weekend to keep the government open excluded any money for Ukraine.

Russia kills dozens in deadliest strike on Ukraine in monthsThe Continuing Resolution passed last weekend to keep the government open excluded any money for Ukraine.

Russia kills dozens in deadliest strike on Ukraine in monthsThe Continuing Resolution passed last weekend to keep the government open excluded any money for Ukraine.

Russian strike kills at least 51 civilians in UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was a 'completely deliberate act of terrorism.'