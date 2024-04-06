Russian Strike Kills Six Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russia n strike on Kharkiv , Ukraine 's second-largest city, killed six civilians and injured 10 early on Saturday, regional officials said. Ukraine 's national police said the attack was launched by drones. It published pictures of blazes that had broken out on city streets and next to buildings. "As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.
"The attack hit residential areas - at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a petrol station, a service station and cars were damaged," he said.Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment block
