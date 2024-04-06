Russian Strike Kills Six Civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russia n strike on Kharkiv , Ukraine 's second-largest city, killed six civilians and injured 10 early on Saturday, regional officials said. Ukraine 's national police said the attack was launched by drones. It published pictures of blazes that had broken out on city streets and next to buildings. "As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The attack hit residential areas - at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a petrol station, a service station and cars were damaged," he said.Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment block

Russia Strike Kharkiv Ukraine Civilians Drones Attack Casualties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian drone strike kills 4 people and wounds 12 in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest cityA nighttime Russian attack using Iranian-designed drones killed four people and wounded 12 in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, local authorities said.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's KharkivRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 759th day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Russia targets Ukraine's Kharkiv with deadly missile strikeRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 757th day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Ukraine reports new Russian attack on Kharkiv cityRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 774th day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Russian drone attack kills three in Kharkiv — Ukraine officialsRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 772nd day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Ukraine seeks delivery of F-16s, Patriots after Kharkiv strikeRussia-Ukraine war, the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2, enters its 764th day.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »