Russian Strike in Ukraine City Kills Four, Injures 20

A Russia n strike in Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least four people and wounded another 20, the regional governor has said. An earlier report by regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram said that three people were dead and another 13 wounded. Ukrainian authorities said that Russia had carried out a double strike, which involves bombing a location first, then timing a second attack on the same site for when emergency services arrive.

"Two missiles were fired first, then 40 minutes later another hit the same target as the rescuers and police began working," said Fedorov in a video.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over Russian spying activities with the Western military alliance. "We have seen that Russian intelligence services have operated across European countries for many year

