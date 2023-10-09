Russian space agency says a backup circuit is leaking on the ISS

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is searching for answers after one of its modules on the International Space Station sprang a coolant leak, adding to the list of mechanical issues the space agency has grappled with in low-Earth orbit over the past year.

That vehicle had transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts — Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin — to the ISS in September 2022. An investigation by Russian officials that was reviewed by NASA later determined that a small object likely struck the spacecraft, causing the leak.

