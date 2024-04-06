Russian Soyuz Capsule Safely Lands in Kazakhstan

A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying three crew members from the International Space Station has safely landed in Kazakhstan . The capsule, with two women and one man on board, touched down southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan.

The astronauts, Loral O'Hara from NASA and Marina Vasilevskaya from Belarus, completed their missions aboard the ISS. The landing took place at 12:17 p.m. local time.

Russian Soyuz Capsule Crew International Space Station Kazakhstan Landing Astronauts NASA Belarus

