Russian President Vladimir Putin blames US for creating conditions leading to Israel-Hamas war

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the United States for creating an environment that led to the violent war between Israel and Hamas. Putin made the comments during a forum with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani on Wednesday. During the forum, Putin said that the 'problem' that Israel and the Palestinians are facing is the result of U.S.

'We understand that the hardening on both sides is very large, but no matter what the level of hardness on both sides, it is still necessary to strive to minimize or reduce to zero, to minimize losses among the civilian population: women, children, the elderly. If men have decided to fight among themselves, let them fight among themselves - children, leave women alone.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Russian campaigner defends right to disagree with Putin at trial over 'fascism' articleVeteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov urged a Moscow court on Wednesday to acquit him of discrediting the armed forces by speaking out against the war in Ukraine, saying Russians had the right to disagree with their president.

- Blog post fabricates Russian president’s remarks in recent speechWorld Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab’s detractors may have cheered upon reading remarks recently attributed to Russia

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Protesters are demanding that prosecutors stop what they consider to be the political persecution of Arévalo. The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, has said in a taped message that he would arrest the protest leaders, who he claims are funded and advised by foreigners. Giammattei's remarks have been the strongest

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo

Shaquille O'Neal announced as president of Reebok Basketball division, Allen Iverson named vice presidentThe newly created positions are part of Reebok's attempt to reenter professional performance basketball, Reebok said.

President Erdogan, UN chief Guterres discuss Israel-Palestine tensionIn a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the course of the current 'worrying' conflict between Israel and Palestine.