Russian Paralympians cannot use flag at Paris games

Russian athletes will not be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris using the flag or emblems of their country, according to the International Paralympic Committee. He added,"We live together in a free state. Every person can, if they so wish, take the path." International bodies have struggled to accommodate Russian and Belorussian athletes' participation in the games since their ban was imposed.

He added,"We live together in a free state. Every person can, if they so wish, take the path." International bodies have struggled to accommodate Russian and Belorussian athletes' participation in the games since their ban was imposed.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Russian para-athletes permitted to compete under neutral flag at Paris 2024 Games after IPC voteRussian para-athletes will be permitted to compete under a neutral flag at next year’s Paris 2024 Games after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted against a full suspension of Russia’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Friday.

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault under investigation in Paris over Russian oligarch transactionsThe Paris public prosecutor's office is investigating LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault over financial transactions involving Russian oligarch Nikolai Sarkisov.

Russian athletes to compete at Paris Paralympics after IPC votes against full banRussian athletes will be able to compete as full participants or neutral athletes at next year's Paris Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee members voted against a full ban of Russia on Friday.

Russians And Belarusians Can Participate At 2024 Paralympics As Neutral AthletesThe International Paralympic Committee voted to partially suspend Russia’s membership through 2025.

No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games' athletes village-IOCAthletes can wear a hijab in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games athletes' village without any restriction, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, days after France's sports minister banned it for the host country's athletes.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Slated to Start Filming in Early 2024, Before Olympic Games (EXCLUSIVE)Season 4 of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' and Amazon Prime's 'Etoile' are tentatively scheduled to start shooting in January in the French capital.