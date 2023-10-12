Russian Olympic Committee suspended by IOC for incorporating Ukrainian sports bodies

Last week, Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute by including the sports councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members.

The decision by the IOC executive board comes seven months after it publicly supported Russian athletes by advising governing bodies of Olympic sports to find ways of returning them to international competitions ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regionsThe Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine. IOC spokesman Mark Adams says the move by the Russian Olympic Committee on Oct. 5 violated the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body.

