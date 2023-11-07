Russian Media Shows Schadenfreude Ahead of Xi-Biden Meeting

There was more than a hint of schadenfreude in the Russian media this week, ahead of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Joe Biden in the U.S. on Wednesday. Russian media have already characterized the APEC summit in San Francisco as a poorly-attended event. Russian newspapers barely mentioned the Xi-Biden meeting, while state-run news agencies focused on policy tensions between the U.S. and China.
United States Headlines
