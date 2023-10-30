Russia's defense minister accused the United States on Monday of fueling geopolitical tensions to uphold its "global dominance by any means" and warned of the risk of confrontation between nuclear-armed countries.

"Washington for years has deliberately undermined and destroyed the foundations of international security and strategic stability, including the system of arms control agreements,” Shoigu said at the Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest annual event centered on military diplomacy.

"The Western line of steady escalation of the conflict with Russia carries the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," he said. Li was removed from his position last week after a two-month absence from public view. The government has not provided any reason for his removal. headtopics.com

Zhang said China was "willing to develop military ties with the U.S. on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation." Without directly naming the U.S., Zhang criticized “certain countries” that “keep stirring up troubles around the world.”

