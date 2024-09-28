Russian Drone Strikes on Sumy Medical Center Kill at Least Nine

KYIV, Ukraine – Two consecutive Russia n attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least nine people on Saturday morning, officials said.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Twelve other people were wounded, Sumy’s City Military administration said. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday that air defenses overnight had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, both areas bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia Sumy Drone Attack Medical Center

