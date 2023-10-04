Russian doctor convicted of ‘promoting fascism’ for old post with video clips of The Cranberries’ anti-war hit ‘Zombie’

Biden forced to reassure world leaders of Ukraine support after Congress nixed aid in funding billHas Congress gone totally mad in holding up aid for Ukraine?
A Russian doctor has been convicted of “promoting fascism” — for sharing the music video for The Cranberries’ anti-war mega-hit “Zombie.” Valery Kochnev, a surgeon and aspiring politician who had been running for a seat on the Veliky Novgorod’s City Council as a candidate from the Yabloko opposition party, was found guilty Tuesday of “displaying extremist symbols” and fined the equivalent of $20,The case revolved around a 2021 post that was published on Kochnev’s “V Kontakte” social media page — and which was discovered by a...
The post came to light during a review of social media accounts belonging to all Yabloko candidates in the run-up to the local elections, politician Kseniya Cherepanova told the independent Novaya Gazeta Europe news outlet.
Kochnev’s page shared the 1994 “Zombie” music video, which features footage from Nazi Germany in an attack on the horrors of war. Russian law enforcement officials concluded that the swastikas in the clip made Kochnev’s post Nazi propaganda — even though The Cranberries’ song is an anti-war anthem decrying violence.
Russian Shelling of Ukraine's Kherson Kills 1, Injures 6Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor said Monday.