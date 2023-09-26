Russian commander who Ukraine claimed was killed is seen on state TV

There are new questions about Ukraine's claims it killed the admiral in charge of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a missile attack Monday. Russian state television appeared to show Viktor Sokolov working and attending a video conference Tuesday. BBC News correspondent James Waterhouse has more.

