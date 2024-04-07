Russian Average Daily Losses Dip in March, but Increase Each Year Since Invasion of Ukraine

Russia n average daily losses dipped throughout March, but Moscow's casualties per day have increased each year since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine , according to a new assessment. Russia n losses sat at 913 a day throughout March 2024, a drop of 74 on average per day from the previous month, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update posted to social media on Sunday.

However, since Russian troops crossed over into Ukraine, sparking all-out war in the country, 'each year has seen a rise in the daily average loss rate' for Russian troops, the U.K. government said. The figure stood at 400 in 2022, jumping to 693 in 2023, and reaching 913 for the first three months of 2024, according to the British ministry. 'The increase reflects Russia's ongoing reliance on mass to sustain pressure on Ukrainian front lines

