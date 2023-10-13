Russian authorities raid the homes of lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian authorities on Friday searched the homes of three lawyers representing imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained one of them, the politician's allies said. The move against his lawyers is an attempt to “completely isolate Navalny,” his ally Ivan Zhdanov said on social media.

” For many political prisoners in Russia, regular visits from lawyers — especially in remote regions — are a lifeline that allows them to keep in touch with loved ones and supporters, as well as reporting and pushing back against abuse by prison officials. Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, campaigning against official corruption and organizing major anti-Kremlin protests.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Russian authorities raid the homes of lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei NavalnyAllies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny say Russian authorities have searched the homes of three lawyers representing him, with one of them detained. One ally says the raids are an attempt to “completely isolate Navalny.” The lawyers help get messages from him to his family and supporters, as well as deliver news to him.

U.S., in Chip War with China, Extends Some Allowances for Asian AlliesSouth Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix get ‘verified end user’ status for China-based operations, while TSMC expects another one-year waiver

McCarthy Tells Allies Not to Back Him for Speaker; Conference Remains Divided amid Israel CrisisWhile House Republicans were debating who should be the next speaker nominee behind closed doors Tuesday evening, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R....

Trump and allies stoke fear of Hamas attack in US amid Israel warDavid Ingram covers tech for NBC News.

Welfare scandal defendant sues Gov. Tate Reeves, claims he’s protecting himself and political alliesA defendant in the welfare scandal lawsuit sued Gov. Tate Reeves, claiming the governor is illegally protecting himself and political allies.

NATO Allies Advance Europe-Wide Air Defense Plan in Response to RussiaThe European Sky Shield Initiative, which was introduced last year, is meant to fortify Europe's defense capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.