Russian Attacks Strike Medical Center in Sumy, Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services workers evacuate patients after Russia n attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services workers look to move rubble and find injured after Russia n attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Twenty-one other people were wounded, Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Ukraine Russia Attack Medical Center Sumy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian strikes on a medical center kill 7 people in the Ukrainian city of SumyOfficials say at least seven people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

One killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Sumy region, Kyiv saysOne killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Sumy region, Kyiv says

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Russian strikes on a medical center kill 8 people in the Ukrainian city of SumyUkrainian officials say at least eight people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Explosions Rock Kyiv as Russian Missiles Strike Orphanage in SumyVideos showed the devastating aftermath of an overnight Russian missile barrage targeting northern Ukraine towns and the capital.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Russian strikes on a medical center kill 9 people in the Ukrainian city of SumyTwo consecutive Russian attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least nine people on Saturday morning

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Russian strikes on a medical center kill 8 people in the Ukrainian city of SumyUkrainian officials say at least eight people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »