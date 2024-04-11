Russian Attacks Leave Thousands Without Power in Ukraine

Early-morning Russia n missile and drone attacks on several regions across Ukraine have left thousands of civilians without power and damaged energy infrastructure, officials said Thursday. More than 200,000 consumers in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity after the latest strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the strikes, saying they reinforced the need for Kyiv to have more air defense systems , urgently.

Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said power substations and generating facilities in five regions were damaged in the attacks. Switzerland has confirmed it will host a high-level conference on how to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Swiss government said late Wednesday. The summit will take place on June 15-16 in the resort of Burgenstock

Ukraine Russia Attacks Power Outage Energy Infrastructure Air Defense Systems Conference Peace

