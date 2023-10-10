Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the US does it first, a top Russian diplomat says

FILE - In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Russia’s new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from an undisclosed location in Russia. Putin announced Thursday, Oct.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Moscow will rescind the ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty to “mirror” the action by the U.S. He added that if the U.S. conducts a nuclear test, “we will be forced to mirror that as well.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, adopted in 1996 and known as the CTBT, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although it has never fully entered into force. It was signed by both the Russian and U.S. presidents but was never ratified by the U.S.that Moscow could consider rescinding its 2000 decision to ratify the bill.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of resumption.

The speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, has said that lawmakers will move to rescind ratification of the nuclear test ban. The chamber's agenda-setting council on Monday gave the foreign affairs committee 10 days to prepare the issue for the house to consider.

Ryabkov charged that the U.S. “believed that we will keep turning a blind eye” to its failure to ratify the pact, adding that “we hope that Washington will get the signal.” He pointed out at Putin’s earlier order to make the country’s nuclear testing range ready for resuming tests, emphasizing that “the resumption of tests is possible if the U.S. conducts a test.”

U.N. held talks in Russia on Monday on grain, fertilizer exportsTop United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday for talks aimed at enabling the 'unimpeded access' to global markets for grain and fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine, a U.N. spokesperson said.

Russia faces a tough fight to regain its seat in the UN's top human rights bodyRussia faces a tough fight to regain a seat in the U.N.’s premiere human rights body in Tuesday’s election in the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. The 193-member assembly will be electing 15 members to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, with candidates put forward by the U.N.’s five regional groups. Russia is competing against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats allotted to East Europe's group. Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia,

A Russian-born Swede accused of spying for Moscow is released ahead of the verdict in his trialA Swedish court has released a Russia-born Swedish citizen charged with collecting information for Russia’s military intelligence service for almost a decade. Sergey Skvortsov is accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power,” namely the United States. He was released on Monday, with the court saying there was no longer any reason to keep him in custody. He has denied any wrongdoing. The prosecution claims he obtained information via two companies a

Russia Seeks Seat on U.N. Human Rights Panel After Ejection Over Ukraine WarMoscow could try to leverage grain, arms sales to win votes, analysts say

Russia Seeks to 'Frame' Ukraine with 'Trophy' Western Weapons in Gaza: KyivKyiv has accused Moscow of handing over 'trophy weapons' captured in Ukraine to Hamas.