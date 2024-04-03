Russia Warns France Against Deploying Troops to Ukraine

Russia's defense minister warns France against deploying troops to Ukraine and expresses readiness to participate in talks to end the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Russia Warns West Will Be Ukraine's 'Downfall' 10 Years After Taking Crimea'It is time for ordinary Ukrainians to give up their illusions,' Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.

Russia election: Using coercion, Russia imposed its citizenship in Ukraine’s occupied territoriesRussia has successfully imposed its passports on nearly the entire population of occupied Ukraine by making it impossible to survive without them, coercing hundreds of thousands of people into citizenship.

Ukraine war updates: Russia heads to the polls; pro-Ukraine groups continue border assaultRussians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that is all but certain to grant President Vladimir Putin a fifth term in power.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troopsUkraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new mobilization law came into force Wednesday, a day after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it. Ukraine’s parliament passed it last year.

In Chicago, French ambassador warns freedom at stake in stalemate over Ukraine aidAmbassador Laurent Bili made his first visit to Chicago since being appointed to the post more than a year ago.

