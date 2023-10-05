Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty - speaker

A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified. Just hours after Putin's words, Russia's top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the legislature's bosses would swiftly consider the need to revoke Russia's ratification for the treaty.

"The situation in the world has changed," parliament peaker Volodin said. "Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country." "At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," Volodin said. headtopics.com

Putin's words, followed by Volodin's, indicate that Russia is almost certain to revoke ratification of the treaty, which bans nuclear explosions by everyone, everywhere. In the five decades between 1945 and the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out, 1,032 of them by the United States and 715 of them by the Soviet Union, according to the United Nations.Since the CTBT, 10 nuclear tests have taken place.

Read more:

Reuters »

D.C.-area forecast: Warm through Friday, chance of showers late Friday into SaturdayMuch cooler by Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile and could revoke a global atomic test ban, Putin saysRussian President Vladimir Putin says his country has successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile and declared that lawmakers could revoke its ratification of a global nuclear test ban. Little is known about the new Burevestnik missile, and many Western experts have been skeptical about it. It is believed to be able to carry either a nuclear warhead or a conventional one. In a foreign policy speech, Putin noted the U.S. has signed but not ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban, while Russia has signed and ratified it. He argued Russia could mirror the U.S. stance but said he hasn't formed an opinion on the need to conduct nuclear tests.

Putin claims Russia has tested nuclear-powered missileThe NTI quoted Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov as describing the Burevestnik as a weapon of retaliation, which Russia would use after Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles to finish military a…

Chilling nuclear war drills held in Russia with kids in gas masksRussia stages nuclear drills prepping its population for WWIII

Bangladesh gets first uranium shipment from Russia for its Moscow-built nuclear power plantBangladesh has received the first uranium shipment from Russia to fuel the country’s only nuclear power plant, still under construction by Moscow. Once finished, the Rooppur plant is expected to boost Bangladesh’s national grid and help the South Asian nation's growing economy. The plant is being constructed by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation. Moscow has funded the construction with a $11.38 billion loan, to be repaid over two decades, starting from 2027. The uranium, which arrived in Bangladesh late last month, was handed over to the authorities at a ceremony in Ishwardi, where the plant is located, on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the ceremony by video link.

Putin ally suggests nuclear explosion over RussiaMargarita Simonyan, the head of the RT channel, said on Telegram that Russia could 'conduct a thermonuclear explosion...somewhere in Siberia.'