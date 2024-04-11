Russia successfully test-launches new heavy-lift rocket from Far Eastern space complex.

Russia successfully test-launches new heavy-lift rocket from Far Eastern space complex

Russia Test-Launch Heavy-Lift Rocket Far Eastern Space Complex

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Expect strong, cold winds Thursday and snow on eastern Interstate 8 on FridayThe northern jet stream also could deliver 0.30 inches of rain across much of San Diego County

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Storm Surveys: 6 Ohio tornadoes confirmed so far following Thursday's severe weatherEducation: Ohio University (Go Bobcats!) I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with minors in Math and Communications.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Radiation Levels Return to Normal in Far Eastern Russian CityRadiation levels in a far eastern Russian city have returned to normal after a spike of 1,600-fold. The source of the radiation was found near a power pylon in the city's industrial district. The city was put under a state of emergency, which has now been lifted.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Avdiivka Map Shows Russia's 'Significant' Advances in Eastern UkraineRussia has slowly advanced west of Avdiivka since it took control of the eastern settlement earlier this year.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Russia says NATO's Eastern European push sign of preparation for warThe expansion of a military air base in Romania announced this week is just the latest indication the NATO military alliance is preparing for a potential armed conflict with Russia, according to RIA Novosti, the official Russian news agency.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Russia aborts second attempt to launch a heavy-lift rocket from Far EastRussia failed for a second straight day Wednesday to test-launch a new heavy-lift rocket from its Far Eastern space complex. Officials have scheduled a further launch attempt for Thursday.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »