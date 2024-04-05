Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukrainian Power Plants

The volume and accuracy of recent attacks have alarmed the country's defenders, who say Kremlin forces now have better intelligence and fresh tactics. barrage hit the Ukrainian power plant, a worker named Taras was manning the control panel — a crucial task that required him to stay as the air-raid siren blared and his colleagues ran for safety. After the deafening explosions came a cloud of smoke, then darkness.
Fires blazed, and shrapnel pierced the roof of the huge complex, causing debris to rain down on workers. Following protocols, Taras shut down the coal-fired plant, his heart racing.The fusillade reflected Russia's renewed focus on striking Ukrainian energy facilities. The volume and accuracy of recent attacks have alarmed the country's defenders, who say Kremlin forces now have better intelligence and fresh tactics in their campaign to annihilate Ukraine's electrical grid and bring its economy to a hal
Russia Ukraine Power Plants Attacks Kremlin Intelligence Tactics
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Gas Storage Site; Ukraine Ramps Up Power ImportsAn underground gas storage site in Ukraine was attacked on Sunday in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on power facilities, while officials restored power in cities, ordered imports, and imposed rolling blackouts to deal with shortfalls.
